PPP says ‘deliberate confusion’ being created about polls

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took an assertive stance on Thursday, leveling accusations against the caretaker federal government of unfairness and partisanship. The party firmly stated that it would not entertain any excuses for delaying the upcoming elections, alleging a conspiracy to corner them and demanded a fair and level playing field.

During a press conference held after the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore, PPP leaders, including Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi, asserted that a deliberate state of confusion was being manufactured regarding the election schedule. They specifically referred to President Arif Alvi’s recent letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, proposing November 6 as the date for the next general elections.

Notably, the CEC meeting was attended by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, both of whom had previously held differing views on the election date.

Marri, addressing the presser, stated that the CEC meeting was a continuation of previous discussions concerning the country’s overall situation, including economic matters. She mentioned that a comprehensive policy statement would be shared with the media following the conclusion of the meeting. She emphasised that the PPP was not lacking in strength in any province and reiterated the party’s demand for a level playing field. She questioned why Sindh had been subjected to bureaucratic reshuffling when other provinces had not faced similar actions.

Allegations of favouritism by the caretaker government were also raised during the press conference, with Marri claiming that they were attempting to corner the PPP. She recalled a prior agreement to hold nationwide elections simultaneously, which, she alleged, had been reneged upon by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, with a veiled reference to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

Furthermore, the PPP leader accused the president of playing a dual role and questioned the constitutional authority for the president to set an election date. She revealed that a PPP delegation would soon meet with Election Commission representatives to convey their concerns about the lack of a level playing field, while demanding that the elections be held within 90 days.

Addressing the delimitation process following the official national census of 2023, Marri clarified that the PPP had no objections but urged that it should not serve as a pretext for delaying the elections.