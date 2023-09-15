Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final after defeating Pakistan in a thriller

Sri Lanka cruised to the final of the Asia Cup by delivering an impressive performance, securing a two-wicket victory as they chased down the 253-run target against Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Despite the early loss of two wickets, Sri Lankan batsmen Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis displayed resilience in a high-pressure game, leveraging their familiarity with the home conditions to handle Pakistan’s bowlers effectively.

Their crucial partnership of over 80 runs brightened Sri Lanka’s prospects of reaching the final. Pakistan faced difficulties once again, with their key bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi remaining wicketless in his initial spell, conceding 31 runs. While Pakistan may have felt the absence of pace bowler Haris Rauf and swing prodigy Naseem Shah, Sri Lankan batsmen showcased their class and determination to secure a spot in the final on their home turf.

It was a thrilling last-ball victory by Sri Lanka shattering the dreams of Pakistan for qualifying for Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka will now meet India in the Asia Cup final.

Pakistan created a great chance of victory in the final overs, but poor fielding let them down at several occasions.

The Asia Cup which was supposed to be a home series for Pakistan had to be played in Sri Lanka due to refusal of India to visit Pakistan. So it was rather a home match for Sri Lanka where the stadium was overwhelmed by presence of their fans. Pakistan’s chance were also dented by the absence of main bowlers like Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.