127 Pakistani pilgrims attend Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) in India

A delegation of 127 Pakistani pilgrims participated in the annual Urs (religious gathering) of the revered Sufi scholar Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif in India, paying their sincere respects. Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires to India, Aizaz Khan, also attended the 410th Urs to honour the memory of the 16th-century Islamic scholar known for his significant contributions to the rejuvenation of Islam through his writings. During the ceremony, the envoy draped a traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan as a token of their reverence. Khan expressed his appreciation to the shrine’s caretaker, Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza, and the local administration for their support in facilitating the pilgrims. Each year, Pakistani pilgrims attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.