Menstrual health – a question of dignity

Despite the burgeoning of slums in Lahore, where life is oscillating between survival and misery, the issue of menstruation often remains under the veil. For too long, menstruation has been a paradigm of “dignity” and “impurity”, exacerbating, both direct and indirect, discrimination and reinforcing the economic and reproductive inequalities that women in these marginalized communities face daily. However, regardless of these challenges, we see a remarkable story of resilience and ingenuity as young women and girls cater to period poverty by creating their indigenous solutions. Menstruation has been a topic of taboos across cultures for centuries. In many societies, it has been associated with shame, and a lack of dignity, contributing to the exclusion of women in both the public and private sphere. This deeply ingrained perception has had profound implications for women in slums who are already wrapped around economic inequality. This stigmatization frames menstrual health as an alienated concept. Menstruation is a natural biological process that affects half the population, yet it is constructed as a process that needs to be kept secret.

To respond to these challenges, many women in slums have resorted to making their products such as underwear and pads using simple materials like a lawn dupatta(scarf). While these indigenous solutions may not seem sophisticated for a specific population, they are practical, eco-friendly, and designed for comfort. The choice to create these Do-It-Yourself (DIY) products demonstrates a profound understanding of what works best for them in their unique circumstances. They did not give in to “let’s get free pads” rather they used diverse product designs, shaping menstruation not as a sign of humiliation.

The use of such homemade products highlights contradictions: persisting the menstrual stigma by avoiding going out in public and, on the contrary, the resilience and resourcefulness of these women. They have chosen comfort and practicality over commercial products, dismantling the myth that commercial products are the only solution. By using such products, they reclaim a sense of control over their bodies.

One informant shared, “It’s not a big question what product to use as we have bigger issues at hand such as lack of sanitation infrastructure, but it does not mean that we are unable to manage periods” This statement captures the harsh reality faced by women in slums – they would prioritize immediate survival over their health. However, this should not be taken as a sign of resignation but rather as a call for comprehensive support to address menstrual stigma in practice. Distributing market products at a lower price or free of cost does not challenge the social construction of menstruation as disgust and shame.

Various initiatives have taken place to address the challenges faced by women in slums, but a critical issue remains unaddressed – their reproductive health. Regardless of massive pad distribution campaigns becoming the flavor of the moment, the narrative has not been changed. Women might get access to pads through these massive campaigns, but the feeling of impurity remains embedded. This is why it is essential to recognize that menstrual health is a fundamental aspect of overall health for women.

The writer is a Business and Public Policy scholar at LUMS.