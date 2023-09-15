Naqvi boosts nursing workforce with historic enrollment initiative

In a significant move, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has taken a historic step towards bolstering the nursing workforce. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a program today aimed at doubling the enrollment of nursing students at the College of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital. The commencement of an evening shift for a four-year nursing course will accommodate an additional 2900 students.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the urgency of this decision. He noted that a year’s delay in nursing student admissions had transpired, prompting the crucial decision to augment their numbers, given the surging demand for nursing professionals both domestically and internationally. He mentioned that the previous policy restricted the mobility of nurses, but now a program has been initiated to train an additional 2900 nurses, with a commitment to issue NOCs for overseas placements within three days. Thus far, our government has sanctioned the departure of nearly 800 nurses.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would provide comprehensive support to nurses securing positions abroad. The entire NOC process, including leave approval, will be streamlined within a three-day timeframe. He emphasized the prestige and honor that nurses bring to the nation when they work abroad. Furthermore, plans are underway to establish a Nursing School alongside the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh. Another nursing school will be established at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

Expressing concern over the deplorable state of nurses’ hostels, Mohsin Naqvi pledged improvements in the next two to four months. The construction and refurbishment of these hostels will commence shortly. Intensive efforts are being exerted to facilitate the admission of 10,000 nurses, surpassing the initial target of 5,000. Recently, inquiries were made with the Department of External Affairs, confirming nursing as a top-demand field.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the selected nurses for their new journey and extended his best wishes. Present at the event were Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Information, Special Secretary (Development) for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS of Jinnah Hospital, DG Nursing, Vice Chancellor of the University of Children Health, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Principal of SIMS, and other pertinent officials.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a marathon 2.5 hours visit of of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child and Ganga Ram Hospital today. CM expressed his severe indignation over witnessing flaws in the new building and listening to the complaints of patients and their attendants. Mohsin Naqvi censured MS hospital, Project Director, EXEN and gave all three of them a stern warning. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the emergency of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child, 8 floors and two basements including the wards. CM went to each and every floor and reviewed the finishing work. Neither there were chairs in the waiting room of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child nor any bench. The women patients were sitting on the floor by laying down a chadar. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the MS said that emergency for the female patients is operational for the last six months and there is no reason of not putting chairs in it. The attendants of the patients were compelled to pay money to the security guards and maid outside the Mother & Child Ward in order to see infants. The attendants of the patients heaped a pile of complaints before CM Mohsin Naqvi. The guards and the maid receiving money from the patients were suspended and the money received was returned to the attendants. Air conditioners in vacant rooms of many floors of the Institute were running while air conditioners in few parts of the emergency for women patients were shut down. CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a record of electricity bills. There was a leakage of water in the walls of new building and the roofs and water was also accumulated on the floors. CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to resolve the water leakage problem on priority basis. The attendants of few patients complaints about non-availability of required blood from the blood bank. Mohsin Naqvi also visited gas plant, roof and parking area in the basement. Mohsin Naqvi also went to Ganga Ram Hospital and visited various wards. He inquired after the health of patients and asked them about the provision of free medicines and tests facilities. In many wards of the hospital neither there was any air conditioner nor fans were running. CM Mohsin Naqvi on the request of a woman resident of Sanda, directed to shift her under treatment sister to ICU immediately. Mohsin Naqvi also directed to conduct best treatment of the female child Sana resident of Mandi Faizabad from a Professor . Mohsin Naqvi sought a plan to shift few important departments of the Ganga Ram Hospital in the Fatima Jinnah Institute. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Fatima Jinnah Institute and Ganga Ram Hospital will also be improved. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that if he ever received any complaint of receiving money from the patients and their attendants then swift action will be taken against the hospital administration. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health and Secretary C&W also accompanied him.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and resident representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Samuel Rizk held a meeting at the CM Office to discuss various aspects of Punjab’s development goals including education, healthcare and women’s empowerment. During the meeting, they reached a consensus on establishing a local data system for early warning about natural disasters, with UNDP pledging its support for this initiative.

It was decided that cooperation would be expanded to deal with environmental and climatic changes. Furthermore, both decided to expand their cooperation to address environmental and climatic challenges.

The CM noted that the UNDP was a reliable development partner, highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to achieving sustainable development, poverty reduction and enhancing the quality of life of the common man. He also stressed the government’s encouragement of the private sector’s involvement in advancing education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Samuel Rizk commended Mohsin Naqvi’s proactive leadership and praised the CM-led team for their exemplary efforts in various sectors. He particularly lauded the swift response of the provincial administration during recent flood incidents. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the chief secretary, secretary P&D, secretary industries, assistant resident representative UNDP Umara Durrani, Amer Goraya, Faisal Awan, Shuja Hakim and others were also present.