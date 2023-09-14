‘Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,’ says Zaman Khan

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has expressed his excitement about playing in the Super 4 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka, saying he never imagined he’d be a part of such a big event.

Zaman has been named to the Asia Cup squad in place of Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury sustained during a match against India.

Furthermore, star pacer Haris Rauf was injured during the game against the arch-rivals and did not bowl on the reserve day when play resumed.

As a precautionary measure in response to the injuries, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PSC) called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

Zaman, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a household name in Pakistani cricket after his heroics for Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

When asked about his selection to the team, Zaman stated that he was overjoyed with the decision. “I never expected to be selected for the squad. “It is an honor for me to represent Pakistan in the Asia Cup,” he said.

The right-hand pacer stated that he has made his T20 debut and that he is overjoyed to finally meet the other players after such a long time.

“Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have played a lot of matches and I asked them how to bowl on the pitches in Sri Lanka,” said the fast bowler.

Zaman further said that he inquired about the playing conditions in Sri Lanka, hoping that the Green Shirts would play well.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 clash today (Thursday) in Colombo. The side that emerges victorious today will qualify for the final against India scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Pakistan made five changes to their team that lost to India with Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman coming in.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan