198 Pakistani athletes to participate in Asian Games in China

Pakistan is sending a team of 198 athletes to compete in the 19th Asian Games, set to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to 8 October.

This impressive delegation is prepared to showcase their skills and bring pride to the nation on the grand stage of the Asian Games, according to a report published.

The Asian Games, often referred to as the “Olympics of Asia,” is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from across the continent to compete in various sports disciplines. It serves as a platform to foster friendship, understanding, and sportsmanship among Asian nations while celebrating the incredible talent and determination of athletes. Pakistan’s participation in the 19th Asian Games will span a wide range of sports, including athletics, boxing, swimming, tennis, wrestling, etc.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been providing the athletes with the necessary support and resources. They have arranged training camps, coaching staff, and superior equipment to prepare the athletes for this prestigious event. The athletes have also received medical and psychological support to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition.

Speaking about the contingent, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan, President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, said, “Our athletes have put in tremendous effort and dedication to reach this level, and we believe they have what it takes to compete at their highest level. We hope to see them on the podium, making Pakistan proud.” The Asian Games also provide a unique opportunity for Pakistani athletes to gain valuable experience and exposure on the international stage, which can be crucial for their future careers in sports. It is an occasion for the nation to unite and support its athletes as they strive for excellence.