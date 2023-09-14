Saudi Ministry shows off firefighting robots, chemical-sensing drones

Firefighting robots and chemical detecting drones are the center of attention at the Saudi Ministry of Interior pavilion at The Cityscape Global Exhibition at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center. The firefighting robot is equipped with three openings for water and foam exits, thermal cameras to provide clear images, and the mobility mechanism of the robot in firefighting operations in that operations challenging human firefighters. The robot is designed to enhance safety levels for firemen, especially in high-severity fires, inaccessible areas, and dangerous tasks. Also on display is a drone specifically designed for monitoring radiation and chemical substances using a device attached to its base. The data collected by the device is sent directly to a tablet for analysis and interpretation. This advanced drone even has the ability to hover vertically at an altitude of 2 km, cover a horizontal distance of 7 km, and reach speeds of up to 88 kmph. It is built with a reinforced carbon fiber frame to withstand radiation and is equipped with 8 engines for stability. The Ministry of Interior is participating in the Cityscape Global Exhibition, the largest global exhibition debuting in the Kingdom, through which Saudi Vision 2030 projects will be displayed under one roof, with the participation of more than 170 countries.