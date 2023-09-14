262-member Pakistan contingent to feature in Hangzhou Asian Games

LAHORE: A 262-member Pakistan contingent will feature in the Hangzhou Asian Games starting in China from September 23 to October 8. The Asian Games, also called the Asiad, held every four years, are regulated by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The first Asian Games were held in 1951 in New Delhi, India. In seven-decade history of the Asian Games, Pakistan has accumulated 203 medals: 44 gold, 64 silver and 95 bronze. The Pakistan contingent for Hangzhou Games includes 137 male athletes, 53 female athletes, 44 male officials, 14 female officials and 14 contingent officials. 164 members of the contingent are sponsored/supported by the Pakistan Sport Board (PSB) while 98 by the National Sports Federations and the Pakistan Olympic Association. Originally, the 19th Asian Games were scheduled to held in September 2022 but due to COVID-19 pandemic cases rising in China the event was postponed and rescheduled to 2023. Addressing a press conference at the Olympic House here on Wednesday, POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan said national athletes had worked very hard for the mega event and he was optimistic about positive results. “I believe they can compete well and make the country proud. I hope they win medals. The Asian Games give Pakistan athletes good international experience which can help their future sports careers,” he added.

45 nations and territories in Asia will participate at 56 competition venues. Twelve venues are newly built, and 44 venues are renovated or temporary buildings. Pakistan will feature in 25 disciplines: sailing, volleyball, cricket (women), rowing, boxing, shooting, table tennis, aquatics, field hockey, squash, taekwondo, tennis Islamabad, wushu, fencing, bridge, golf, athletics, archery, weightlifting, badminton, kabaddi, cricket (men), karate, sport climbing and wrestling.

Responding to inquiries about allegations of excluding players and officials from athletics, Arif Hasan clarified that the POA had not excluded anyone, if received within the timelines. “Instead, the PSB received and forwarded the names of athletes and officials for accreditation much after the given timelines set by the organising committee — May 20, 2023. Similar complications arose in hockey due to late changes in the team composition which were not processed. The POA had informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation that processing new accreditations beyond the established deadlines was not possible,” he added. The POA President emphasized the importance of adhering to timelines. He also mentioned that the matter regarding allegations of exclusion of athletes and coaches was pending adjudication before a court of law. “And we will also submit the facts before the court,” he said.

Addressing questions about the performance of athletes and officials, Arif Hasan stated that in the absence of a support structure for elite athletes in Pakistan, high expectations from the athletes would be unjustified. “The Government of Pakistan has committed to improving national sports standards by establishing elite sports training facilities across Pakistan. In Pakistan, we are winning medals only due to the exceptional dedication and talent of athletes,” he maintained.

Arif Hasan, while replying a question on the situation of the Olympic Movement in Pakistan, said that the POA, after 2021, attended the recent meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board, during which the PSB agreed to amend its Constitution to align it with the Lausanne Agreement and the Olympic Charter. “Only once this process is complete, the POA will be able to proceed with organising major sports events in Pakistan, including the South Asian Games.”. Arif Hasan lamented that the POA was held responsible for the sports decline which was not true and against the facts. “The POA is held accountable for the functions for which the POA is in no way responsible. A misleading campaign to deflect the responsibility of deteriorating national sports standards is put on the POA. This is very unfortunate.” Arif Hasan said as far as assistance for athletes was concerned, the POA with the help of Olympic Solidarity had provided over Rs. 55 million to 11 athletes and 19 National Sports Federations during 2022-2023. “This support includes the IOC Scholarship for our national athletes. However, given the lack of international standard facilities for elite athletes training, the standards of sports will only deteriorate.”

Arif Hasan expressed gratitude for excellent arrangements made by the Hangzhou Organizing Committee to ensure the safety and comfort of participants during the Games. He also extended thanks to the Olympic Council of Asia for their guidance and support in facilitating the necessary arrangements. It is pertinent to mention that this giant sports festival in Hangzhou involves more athletes than the Olympics with 12,417 entered, according to the organisers. About 11,000 participated two years ago at Tokyo Olympics, and about 10,500 are headed to the Paris Olympics next year. Unmatched for size, the Asian Games may even surpass the Olympics for controversy, power politics, and intrigue. The Asian Games involve China and India, the world’s two most populous countries – and Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous. Asian sports powers Japan and South Korea are also on hand, as is the self- governing island of Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province. The biggest event of the games might be a possible India vs Pakistan gold-medal game in cricket on October 7, which would be one of the most-watched global sports events all year.