Afridi, Razzaq, Misbah set to feature in Over40s Cricket Global Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has revealed the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup lineup set to kick off in Karachi later this month. The eight-nation tournament is scheduled from September 19 to October 2. The lineup includes former cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Abdul Razzaq. In addition to the trio of Afridi, Misbah, and Razzaq, the Pakistan team will also feature two other former cricketers, fast bowler Mohammad Sami and batsman Hasan Raza.

Pakistan’s quest for the title will begin with their opening match against the United States (USA) at the National Stadium on September 19. The tournament will feature other strong competitors, including Australia, West Indies, Nepal, Hong Kong, Canada, and the UAE. A total of 36 matches are scheduled to be held across five different venues in Karachi. Pakistan’s matches will be played exclusively at the National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan squad:

Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Sami, Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (w.k), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Sidqque, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (w.k), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Adnan Raees, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala.