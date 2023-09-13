Selectors call up Dahani, Zaman in Asia Cup after Haris, Naseem suffer ‘niggles’

LAHORE: Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan were called in by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup after pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up “niggles” in the match against India, the board said on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday’s reserve day. Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) put together 233 runs as India reached 356-2, a total defended after they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in the 50-over contest in Colombo. Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25. Coach Bradburn, while speaking to the media after the game, stated that the humbling was a “timely reminder” for the team to get their act together before next month’s World Cup.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Dahani and Zaman have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah “picked up niggles” in the match against India. Rauf suffered a strain on Sunday and did not take field when play resumed on day two. Later in the match, fellow quick Naseem walked off with some discomfort to his hand. The PCB said it was “only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month”. “Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the press release said. The PCB stated that replacements from the ACC technical committee will only be requested if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.