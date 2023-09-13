Ahsan Mohsin surprises wife Minal with anniversary celebrations

Pakistani actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, stole the limelight with their wedding festivities back then and even now with their wholesome anniversary shenanigans. Minal Khan took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the surprise, her husband Ahsan planned for her, included a huge bouquet of red roses and a delicate yet delicious chocolate cake, with “Happy Anniversary Minal” written on it. Ahsan also posted an adorable photo with his wife on his profile with a heartfelt caption saying, “I think, that dream does not come back ever again. I painted my face and hands blue. Then suddenly I was being kidnapped by the wind & I began to fly in the endless sky. 10/09/21.” Meanwhile, the “Ki Jaana Mein Kaun” star also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day and wished her husband, “Happy anniversary my heart.” The darling duo just announced Minal’s pregnancy a few weeks back with the sweetest words, “Two hearts becoming three – the countdown to our little miracle has begun.” Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot on September 10th, 2021 with the blessings from their families.