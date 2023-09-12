IG Punjab approves to declare 20 officers, officials as Ghazi of Punjab Police

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Ghazi Committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office in which the cases sent from various districts, units and field formations including Lahore were reviewed and the committee recommended to declare 20 officers and officials as Ghazi. On the recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave the final approval to declare the below mentioned officers and personnel as Ghazis.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the names of Ghazi officers and officials will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office, the said officers and officlas will be entitled to benefits under the Ghazi package including silver medals. DSPs Syed Sohail Hussain Kazmi, Saeed Ahmed, Inspectors Arshad Jalal, Ghulam Sarwar and Mohammad Farooq, Sub-Inspector Saeed Sarwar, Constables Ghulam Abbas, Amir Amanullah Khan, Asad Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Abbas Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Aqeel Akram, Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Ishaq, Ayaz Ahmed, Muzamil Abbas, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Iqbal were among those declared Ghazi.The above-mentioned officers and officials were seriously injured due to bullets in encounters with terrorists and dacoits and other incidents while on duty and these officers and officiasl were declared Ghazis for their undying display of duty, courage and bravery, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Punjab Police Ghazi Committee meeting while DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismail Kharak and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah attended the meeting.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that best possible education according to the modern standards of the children of police officers and officials in the quality educational institutions is among the priorities of the Punjab Police. All pending cases of educational scholarships have been disposed of while foreign scholarships have also been started for constabulary, office staff and children of martyrs.IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be increased in future. IG Punjab, in a special video message with ASI Zulqarnain Haider regarding the education of children of police employees and women empowerment, said that ASI Zulqarnain Haider did not let strict duty routine and tough economic conditions come in the way of children’s education.

IG Punjab while talking to ASI Zulqarnain Haider and his family said all the children of Zulqarnian have got excellent education due to joint efforts of the parents therefore all police officials should give utmost importance to it. ASI Zulqarnain Haider’s elder daughter fulfilled her parents’ dream by doing MBBS and becoming doctor , other daughters are pursuing higher education from medical, engineering university, youngest brother of five sisters is doing FSC in pre-medical. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that officers like Zulqarnain Haider are a bright example for the entire force with their determination and courage. IG Punjab also paid tribute to ASI Zulqarnain’s wife and father for their determination and courage.IG Punjab while addressing the force directed that all the force should pay special attention to the education of their children, in this regard the department is providing all possible support. IG Punjab said that the income from the police resources is being spent in a better way for the welfare of the force and educational scholarships are being provided to the children of the employees from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that they will spend more than before on the welfare of the force, the employees should fulfill their responsibility for the education of children. IG Punjab added that in return for all these welfare measures, the department only requires the best performance of duties, go ahead and stop the hand of the oppressor and provide protection to the oppressed citizens. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the department will continue to play its role in the best education of the children of police employees. Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident in which 04 people were killed in a clash between two groups in Rawalpindi and has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the CPO Rawalpindi to form a special team to arrest the culprits and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible while investigating every aspect of the incident. IG Punjab directed that the culprits will be severely punished. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the supervisory officers should keep in close contact with the families of the victims and that no effort should be spared in delivering justice as soon as possible.