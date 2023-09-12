RIU continues to bridge gap through education

Riphah International University’s Chancellor Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat Khan visited Azerbaijan Medical University as guests for the upcoming ICME (2023) in Baku. This delegation from Riphah International University also met His Excellency Mr. Bilal Hayee (Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan) at the Pakistan Embassy (Baku).

The Honorable Ambassador appreciated the effort of RIPHAH for the promotion of medical education and expressed his full support for such initiatives. They also visited affiliated institutions, including hospitals, the Nursing School, Sechenov First State Moscow Medical University’s Baku Branch, and the International Conference on Medical Education(ICME) 2023 venue at Fairmont Baku. The International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) is an initiative by Riphah International University to bridge global medical education standards for institutions worldwide. The delegation from RIPHAH was also invited to Ministry of Health, Azerbaijan.During the meeting with Health Minister Mr. Teymur Musayev, Chancellor RIPHAH University discussed about future collaborations aimed at promoting medical education in Azerbaijan, Deputy Health Minister Dr. Nadir Zeynaluv, and AMU Rector Prof. Garay Garaybeyli and Deputy Vice Chancellor RIPHAH were also present. The purpose was to establish partnerships between Riphah University and Az?rbaycan Tibb Universiteti (ATU). This visit underscores Riphah International University’s commitment to global education and healthcare cooperation, fostering excellence in medical education and research for the mutual benefit of both countries.