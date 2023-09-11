Climate crisis an acute health emergency with far reaching impact: Dr Nadeem Jan

C

ISLAMABAD: Climate crisis is an acute health emergency with far-reaching effects on both human health and the environments that sustain it. This was stated by the Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan while presiding over a landmark consultation initiated by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination with the support of the British High Commission, Islamabad. The climate crisis and the health of citizens are interlinked and have many of the same solutions, especially when it comes to strengthening health systems, said the Minister. There is a need to develop sustainable and climate resilient health systems and for that Government of Pakistan has developed A framework of Action highlighting the Agenda and Objectives of COP-26, Dr. Nadeem Jan said. Implementing the adaptation and mitigation plans will require dedicated financing; acting now is likely to save money and lives in the long term, Dr. Nadeem Jan added.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Shallwani said Climate change and health are one of the priorities of the Government of Pakistan especially since we faced the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Floods in 2022. He said both COVID-19 pandemic and Floods are a stark reminder of the intimate and delicate relationship between people, health and climatic changes, which we can only address through a multi-sectoral and multi-partner approach. The Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, produced a multisectoral National Adaptation Plan through a consultative process. This document was approved by the Cabinet in August 2023. Our commitment extends to the implementation and enhancement of the National Adaptation Plan shared the Secretary Health.

The consolation is aimed to raise a collaborative alliance between the government, development partners, academia, and key stakeholders. The event will unveil a Framework of Action for Climate-Resilient Health Systems and facilitate discussions on strategies, partnerships, and funding mechanisms to build a robust healthcare system, resilient to the challenges of climate change. The consultation chaired by the Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan was participated by Development Director at the British High Commission Ms. Jo Moir, Secretary Health Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani; Director General (DG) Environment & Climate Change Mr. Mohammad Asif Sahibzad among others.