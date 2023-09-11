Four injured as blast targets Pakistan’s paramilitary troops in Peshawar

On Monday, a blast targeted a paramilitary Frontier Corps vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, injuring four people, including two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks that have roiled the restive region bordering Afghanistan.

On Warsak Road in the provincial capital, a targeted explosion occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle.

According to local police, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle, causing injuries to citizens and armed forces personnel.

The Bomb Disposal Unit and law enforcement agencies went to the scene, and the area was cordoned off.