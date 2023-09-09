14,000 illegally stored sugar bags recovered

At least 14,000 bags of 50 kg of sugar illegally stored in three different godowns were recovered by the district administration at Khwazakhela of Swat district on Saturday, while taking action against the sugar mafia.

According to Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Wazir, operations are ongoing on behalf of the district administration to stabilize the prices of sugar and prevent hoarding across the district, and in this context, Assistant Commissioner Khawazakhela Idrees Khan suddenly raided three different godowns. All the three godowns have been sealed and a total of 14,000 bags have been recovered.

According to the market rate, the value of exported sugar is more than 13 crore rupees. 3 persons who were stockpiling sugar have been arrested and remanded and formal cases have been registered against them. Deputy Commissioner Swat said that the exported sugar was not disclosed to the market committee and after investigation the Chinese official rate. will be sold on

Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Khan Wazir said that strict action will be taken against those who hoard sugar in the district.