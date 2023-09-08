CM Naqvi honors Pakistan Navy’s heroic legacy in 1965 war

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, underscored the significance of September 8th as Navy Day, a pivotal milestone in our national history. It serves as a poignant tribute to the unyielding resolve, sacrifices, and extraordinary achievements of Pakistan Navy personnel, especially the valiant officers during the 1965 war. Much like their counterparts in the air force, the naval forces displayed exceptional courage in facing the enemy.

The indomitable veterans of Pakistan Navy secured a resounding victory in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime borders. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his Navy Day message, hailed the officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy, recognizing them as a source of immense pride for the nation. The indelible contribution of Pakistan Navy in the 1965 war will forever be etched in history’s annals.

Pakistan Navy has emerged as a proficient and dynamic naval force, shouldering increasing responsibilities within the region. Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized that Navy Day serves as a poignant occasion to pay homage to the gallant soldiers of Pakistan Navy. Their unwavering commitment ensures that the spirit of September 8, 1965, lives on.

On the other hand, The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, personally inspecting the progress during his visit today. The existing emergency block is set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility, boasting approximately 200 beds. During the reconstruction phase, emergency services will be temporarily relocated to the TB ward. As part of the upgrade, the emergency block’s elevator will also be made operational. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade.

During his thorough examination, Chief Minister Naqvi scrutinized the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He emphasized the necessity for the new emergency block to be outfitted with contemporary medical amenities. Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of well-appointed doctors’ chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls’ seepage problem in the emergency block.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward’s transition. He promptly ordered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. He directed high-speed internet installation in the reading room. Expressing contentment with the superior construction standards of the reading room and cafeterias, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that these cafeterias should offer hygienic and quality food items at reasonable prices.

He affirmed his commitment to expediting the Mayo Hospital emergency block upgrade, vowing to personally oversee the process. The Secretary of Communication and Works provided a detailed briefing on the emergency block upgrade, as well as the progress of the reading room and cafeterias. Present on the occasion were Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Communication and Works, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, MS, and other pertinent officials.

Naqvi also attends the funeral prayer of Federal Secretary Interior and former Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal.

An important meeting of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority took place at the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Minister Naqvi issued directives to initiate the recruitment process for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority, emphasizing the swift operationalization of the facility with its complete complement of machinery and equipment. The meeting further endorsed the establishment of service rules and the constitution of human resource committees dedicated to the Authority’s employees. Notable attendees included Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Chairman Planning and Development Board, as well as Secretaries from Finance, Health and Communication and Works, along with relevant officials.