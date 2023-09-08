Experts believe weight loss drug proves promising in diabetes treatment

Experts disclosed in their study the beneficial effect of the weight loss — drug semaglutide — in treating those with Type 1 diabetes, as the results left medical researchers astounded by the miracles.

The drug, also known as Ozempic or Wegovy, gained popularity last year due to its weight loss effects.

According to reports, the former is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, whereas the latter is used to lose weight.

Experts examined data from ten people with Type 1 diabetes who took the drug in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Everyone stopped having insulin shots with meals, and after six months, seven out of ten had completely stopped using insulin.

While referring to two types of insulin — one fast-acting and the other more long-acting — the lead author Dr Paresh Dandona said: “I was absolutely shocked that we could get rid of fast-acting insulin in three months and then basal insulin in seven out of 10 patients.”

“It was almost like science fiction,” said Dandona.

Dr. Dandona expressed his enthusiasm for transforming Type 1 diabetes treatment, saying, “I’m very excited about this.” I believe it will alter the course of Type 1 diabetes treatment.”

He also stated that a larger study is required and that he has already assembled a group of diabetes investigators from various centres across the country. The study can begin once funding is secured.

Experts praised the new findings and urged more research before making recommendations to the public.

Dr Michael Natter, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health said: “You can’t make too much of a claim based on a small, non-controlled study. We need to see more and larger studies.”

He added that he’s “extremely excited and cautiously optimistic and that as a person with Type 1 diabetes, he has skin in the game.”

“Choosing to focus on newly diagnosed patients was brilliant,” stated Dr Vanita Aroda, director of diabetes clinical research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

She said the findings are very striking. Large studies need to be done and this is a call to action. We should be taking a look at the patient population with Type 1 diabetes and see if they can benefit from such therapies.”