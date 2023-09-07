Al Pacino and Noor Afallah split three months after birth of baby boy

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have called it quits, three months after the birth of their baby boy.

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, Pacino and Alfallah have parted ways and the latter has filed documents for the full physical custody of their three-months-old son in Los Angeles, while giving ‘reasonable visitation’ rights to ‘The Godfather’ actor.

According to the details, the documents included a ‘voluntary declaration of parentage’ signed by both of the former partners, after the birth of their son and a third-party witness, acknowledging that the Hollywood star is the father of the infant.

Reportedly, Alfallah told the court that she is willing to give joint custody of their son to Pacino so as to have his opinion on his education, religion, medical treatment and more.

Moreover, Alfallah also requested Pacino to pay for her lawyer fees and other costs related to the case, however, any specific child support amount was not mentioned in the legal documents, obtained by the publication. “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the documents stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, reportedly began dating during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, their romance first came to light in April last year, when the two were spotted together at a dinner.

The ex-couple welcomed their first child together, baby boy Roman Pacino, in June this year.