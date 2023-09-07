Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

The magic in Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage is gone. The Modern Family alum and the Magic Mike star broke up after seven years of marriage, they announced on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn’t heard back.

News of the split comes a week after Vergara rang in her 51st birthday. For the occasion, the actress celebrated with friends in Italy, but Manganiello was not pictured in any photos she posted to Instagram.

However, the actor did share a tribute to Vergara on social media, writing alongside a throwback photo of the couple July 10, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

Vergara and Manganiello, 46, crossed paths several times before their relationship. However, it wasn’t until June 15, 2014-a month after Vergara revealed she had called off her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb-that the two had their first date.

As the story goes, Manganiello was traveling for work when he found out Vergara was single, so he got her number from her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and took her out in New Orleans. “Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” he told Haute Living in 2015. “Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re this, you’re that,’ and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there.”

And that’s why Manganiello pulled out all the stops to wow Vergara, who is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo. “‘Look, you might need to be single and I understand that,'” Manganiello recalled telling the actress during a 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.