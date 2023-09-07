Miranda Lambert Stops Las Vegas Concert to Call Out Fans for Taking Selfies

Miranda Lambert isn’t here for those actin’ up at her concert. Or taking selfies. The country singer briefly paused her performance of “Tin Man” during the July 15 show of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency to address fans who were taking selfies while she sang. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” Miranda was seen saying in a July 16 TikTok as she pointed to two fans in the crowd. “It’s pissing me off a little bit.” As some concertgoers cheered, the 39-year-old added, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.” She then launched back into the show, starting the 2016 hit over from the beginning. But while many fans cheered along as she called out those distracted from the music, not everyone in the crowd was too pleased. After the Grammy winner started singing “Tin Man,” seven people could be seen exiting the venue, with one person shouting, “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.” Meanwhile, several TikTok users weighed in on the drama in the comment section of the video, with many sharing their contempt for Miranda’s actions.