Lok Sabah elections! Underlying dread for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a weird juxtaposition of hope for electoral success and an underlying dread that seems nearly intractable as the Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon. Despite the BJP’s seeming success in administration, recent losses and impending state elections indicate that the path ahead will be more difficult. As the political landscape continues to change, the party’s tactics, its polarising policies, and potential implications are now being examined.

The BJP has been forced to reevaluate its tactics as a result of the recent electoral defeat in Karnataka (May 2023) that sent shockwaves through its ranks and files. This result serves as a sobering warning that the party can probably not expect the future state elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana to be a walk in the park. The nationwide popularity of government doesn’t generally translate well into state-level elections.

Despite the BJP’s celebrated accomplishments and effective programmes, there are still problems that the party will likely have to face in the upcoming state elections. A recurring theme has been the BJP’s emphasis on populist programmes to win over the populace, frequently giving short-term political advantages precedence over long-term sustainable solutions. While increasing its popularity, this strategy may result in errors and unresolved problems that critics and opponents would definitely take advantage of.

The BJP is frequently criticised for its response to racial and religious division in society. The party’s communal politics have drawn criticism from a wide range of intellectual voices, who stress that such measures sow division rather than bring people together. The BJP is still plagued by the repercussions of incidents like the Gujarat pogrom in 2002, the Delhi riots in 2020, and current racial turmoil in states like Haryana and Manipur. The threat to Manipur’s Christian minority community and the ongoing civil turmoil raise concerns about the party’s dedication to inclusive governance.

The BJP’s political playbook frequently makes reference to its position on Pakistan and its strategy for dealing with India’s Muslim minority. Frequently, accusations of polarising politics are levelled at the party due to its propensity for criticising Pakistan and its policies that disproportionately affect the Muslim minority. In certain cases, this hostility goes beyond language and manifests itself in deeds that further divide the public.

False-flag operations are also a tool in the political toolbox of the BJP. The party has a history of orchestrating events that defame Pakistan, frequently in an effort to win over its core supporters and increase voter turnout. Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the Indian-administrated province of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has made some very startling revelations. Malik stated that he thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi had permitted the Pulwama event in February 2019, in which more than 40 members of the CRPF died in a suicide assault, to occur in an interview with Karan Thapar on The Wire. Modi’s alleged knowledge of the upcoming attack and his participation in it are still a matter of debate, according to Malik.

Prashant Bhushan, a well-known Supreme Court of India attorney, has cautioned against Modi becoming desperate if he loses the election. Such desperation might have serious effects on regional stability as well as India itself. Bhushan’s claim is consistent with the idea that a political leader in a tight spot would use extreme measures to keep his or her position of authority, which could unintentionally jeopardise the tenuous peace in the area.

The BJP is at a decision point as it gears up for the Lok Sabha elections. The difficulties the party encounters at the state level stand in stark contrast to its achievements on the national stage. It has drawn sympathy and criticism for its divisive ideas and reliance on populist tactics. In addition to determining the party’s political destiny, the decisions the party makes in the run-up to the elections will have an impact on the larger socio-political landscape of India and the region.

In order to inflame Hindu nationalism, the BJP and its RSS musclemen believe in demonising Muslims, especially before to a debate at the hustings in an electoral arena. When faced with a powerful electoral alliance and politically trapped, Modi may revert to his default strategy of staging a cross-border attack or a sectarian strife. The globe needs to be on guard.