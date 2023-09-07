PCB seeks compensation from ACC’s Jay Shah over Asia Cup losses

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Management Committee at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a formal letter, has made a request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for compensation to cover the financial losses incurred as a result of matches being washed out during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The letter, addressed to ACC President Jay Shah, outlines the PCB’s concerns and grievances regarding the tournament’s management. Furthermore, the PCB has expressed its disappointment and dissatisfaction with the decision to proceed with the Asia Cup matches in Colombo as originally scheduled, despite a prior consensus among all member nations to relocate the Super Fours fixtures to Hambantota. This decision was prompted by adverse weather conditions that had the potential to affect the matches negatively. “PCB, as the host of the Asia Cup 2023, is deeply troubled by the lack of consultation and communication that led to this ostensible and unilateral decision. It is still not clear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded,” the letter by PCB stated. “This latest arbitrary decision, not taken with the approval of competent authorities, appears to have been made in haste and irrationally. Who will be responsible for the loss of gate receipts to the PCB and the adverse impact on the ACC Event’s brand value should the matches be rained out in Colombo? The ACC will have to take responsibility for the washed out matches, incremental costs if any, and also reimburse PCB for the losses of gate revenue.” Yesterday, Najam Sethi, the former Chairman of the PCB management committee, had also voiced his discontent on social media platform “X,” criticizing the venue selection for the ongoing Asia Cup.