Muchova to clash with Gauff in US Open semis

NEW YORK (Agencies): Karolina Muchova was happy with all facets of her game as she overwhelmed Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semi-final against American Coco Gauff. Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach the last four at Flushing Meadows for the first time. Muchova’s ranking plummeted last year amid injury woes but now healthy she entered the top 10 for the first time after finishing runner-up to Gauff at the Cincinnati Open. Next up for Muchova is Gauff, who was a 6-0 6-2 winner over Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day. The Czech said she knows she will be up against both the 19-year-old American and the home crowd on Friday.