Is baby oil the ultimate solution for your damaged hair worries?

Ever wondered about the countless other benefits of a mild mineral oil other than nourishing the skin of a baby? Treating your dull, damaged hair can definitely be one. Have you ever thought of trying a readily available baby oil, i.e. a mild, clear, odourless mineral oil, which is a by-product of petroleum, for other than the skin? Maybe hair? If not, this is your sign to give it a shot, because just like it helps with the nourishment of babies’ skin by locking in the moisture, it is an excellent remedy to shield your hair against external damage.

The hydrating and hypoallergenic mineral oil, free from all sorts of parabens, phthalates, colourants, and fragrances, not only helps as a protective layer on hair but is a great option to bring back the shine and lustre on dull, colour-treated hair.

The emollient, responsible for intense moisturization by serving as a barrier against skin’s water loss, helps keep the hair nourished and hydrated all day long and even calms down the dry, itchy scalp. Moreover, when used for styling purposes rather than artificial wax, baby oil also protects the hair from the heat of gadgets and adds an additional layer of shine as well.

Besides, it is also an age-old remedy to get rid of lice from the hair of young and adults.

However, make sure to never go overboard with the usage as the excess buildup on the surface can cause clogged pores, leading to irritated and flaky skin of the scalp and dehydrated hair.