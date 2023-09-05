Pak vs India tickets being sold for over INR5.7 million

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 approaches, the ticket sale window for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan has seen increased interest from fans worldwide.

On both August 29 and September 3, the primary ticket sales outlets were completely sold out in less than an hour.

What has social media users up in arms is that the secondary market for ticket sales has seen a significant increase in prices.

According to Indian media reports, a South Premium West Bay ticket is currently listed at an astounding INR1950,000 on an online sports ticket platform.

The remaining two tickets for the upper tier that allow an unobstructed view are being sold for an astonishing INR5,700,000 each.

Screengrab from viagogo. — NDTV/File

These exorbitant prices have everyone shocked and social media users are taking these sellers to task.

Twitter reacts

“What is happening? World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh [450,000] “per ticket” on the website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!”

This sum translates to a whopping roughly PKR250,000 to PKR1,660,000.

Another user commented: “Tickets are available for the #INDvPAK World Cup match. Look at the prices.”

“Bhai watch this 4.7lac [470,000] …yesterday i saw a ticket of 15lac [1,500,000] and now it’s either sold out or else removed from the app.”

How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000 please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it. pic.twitter.com/zYFczJQL27 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 4, 2023

Yet another wrote: “How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000. please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it.

However, the India-Pakistan match isn’t the only one with skyrocketing ticket prices. Tickets for other matches are also selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to NDTV.

Tickets for the India vs. Australia match, according to the outlet, start at a whopping INR31,000 and can cost well over INR900,000.

Meanwhile, tickets for the India vs. England match can cost up to INR230,000.