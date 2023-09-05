Marri to sue ‘fake news peddlers’ over Rs97b recovery rumours

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri on Monday announced sending legal notice to all “peddlers of fake and baseless news”, after several posts emerged on social media, showing large amount of cash, and gold allegedly being recovered from the residence of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson. According to the purported social media posts, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered a substantial sum of Rs97 billion from Marri’s residence. However, the news turned out to be fake as exposed by X handle “Expose Propaganda”. “Legal notice being sent to all peddlers of fake & baseless news about me. I’m proud of the fact that in my 21 y[ea]rs of political journey, I’ve worked hard with sincerity & dedication. My conscience is satisfied that both as an elected member & minister, I’ve served the p[eo]pl[e] with integrity,” she wrote on her X handle. A day earlier, Marri had expressed her gratitude to those who debunked the fake news.