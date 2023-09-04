ITCN Asia 2023 reveals Digital Domination Opportunities and Challenges

Day 2 of the ITCN Asia 2023 conference witnessed a captivating event titled “Digital Domination: Opportunities and Challenges,” which provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of technology and education. Held in Karachi, this event was conducted in partnership between the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), also an Academic Partner for ITCN Asia 2023, and Viper Technology, making it a significant highlight of the conference. Mr. Talib Karim, President of IoBM, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event commenced with opening remarks from the first keynote speaker, Dr. Imran Batada, CTO and Director of CIT at IoBM. Dr. Batada set the stage by discussing the future of higher education and the entrepreneurial vision held by students today. He emphasized the role academia plays in nurturing this vision and urged organizations to embrace a startup culture.

The second keynote speaker, Mr. Faisal Sheikh, Co-founder of Viper Technology and CEO of VIION Technology, shed light on the challenges of adopting new technology in Pakistan. He provided a comprehensive overview of the technology domain in the country, emphasizing the need for increased acceptability of innovation. Following these enlightening keynotes, a panel discussion ensued, featuring prominent figures from various fields, including Mr. Sohaib Hassan, an award-winning marketer and media strategist, Mr. Khushnood Aftab, CEO of Viper Technology, Mr. Shaukat Ali Khan, Global CIO at AKUH, and Mr. Abrar Ahmed Khan, CMO of Beaconhouse Group, who shared their valuable perspectives on AI, brand investment, digitization, and education sector capacity-building.

Dr. Imran Batada, who had opened the event with his keynote, expertly moderated the panel discussion.

While addressing the audience, Mr. Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO, National Information Technology Board (NITB), explored the current landscape and future prospects of the IT sector in Pakistan. His expertise and vision shed light on the pivotal role that technology plays in shaping the nation’s digital future and the necessary policies and procedures that IT stakeholders in Pakistan need to develop. The event concluded with closing remarks by Chief Guest Mr. Talib Karim, who underscored the importance of focusing on exports and remittances. He urged the audience to prioritize efforts in the IT sector, emphasizing the need to enhance software exports and equip the youth with the necessary skills to become freelancers. Mr. Karim also announced IoBM’s plans to establish an IT Park on campus, promoting teaching and training aspects while providing a platform for startups. Notably, five startups incubated at the Shahjehan S. Karim Incubation Centre at IoBM showcased their products at ITCN Asia 2023.

The “Digital Domination: Opportunities and Challenges” event at ITCN Asia 2023 was a dynamic platform for thought leaders to exchange ideas, address key issues, and explore the potential of technology and education in Pakistan.