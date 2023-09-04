Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan’s reunion in new drama leaves fans enthralled

Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf, two incredibly brilliant actresses from Pakistan, are about to astound viewers once again with their on-screen chemistry in a new drama.

They performed in the popular drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil” and since then, fans have been clamouring for more.

Both the lead actors-Sarah and Imran-posted a photo of the show’s female lead posing for the camera while clutching a gun in her palm.

The caption began with the phrase “Bismillah” and read, “Namak Haram coming soon,” followed by the name of the drama.

The drama was written by Saqlain Abbas, and it was made by Momina Duraid Productions and Fars Entertainment. Shaqielle Khan, a prominent director, is behind the camera for “Namak Haram.”

Although the pair already has a sizable fan base from their previous drama, viewers are on the edge of their seats now that the drama has been officially announced.