Mehidy, Shanto sparkle as Bangladesh thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs in their Asia Cup match at picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday evening. Chasing a big target of 335, Afghanistan could muster only 245 and were bundled out in 44.3 overs. Ibrahim Zadran (75) and Rahmat Shah (33) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) were the main contributors for Afghanistan. With the victory, Bangladesh bounced back from their defeat against Sri Lanka with a much-improved batting display and secure a spot in the Super Fours of Asia Cup.

Earlier, allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto hammered scintillating tons to help Bangladesh reach formidable target of 334 for the loss of five wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Miraz hit a 119-ball 112 for his highest ODI score while Shanto scored a 105-ball 104 as Bangladesh put up their highest ODI total outside their own country. The pair lifted their team from the loss of Mohammad Naim (28) and Towhid Hridoy (0) through a third-wicket stand of 194 off 190 balls, punishing Afghanistan’s spinners on a flat pitch.

Bangladesh changed up their tactics after losing their first game to Sri Lanka by five wickets in Pallekele, promoting right-hander Miraz up the order to open the innings. Miraz justified the decision by striking seven boundaries before he hurt his left hand while hitting a third six and walked off the field. He had scored his second ODI century. Shanto hit nine boundaries and two sixes before he was run out in the 45th over as Bangladesh piled up 103 runs in the last 10 overs. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan carried on the good work with an 18-ball 32 not out that was spiced with four boundaries and a six. Afghanistan’s much-vaunted spin trio failed to stop the flow of runs with only Mujeeb Ur Rahman getting one wicket while Rashid Khan’s wicket-less 10 overs cost 66 runs. Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Fours from Group A by beating Nepal in their first match and then seeing their clash against India abandoned due to rain in Pallekele on Saturday. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage.