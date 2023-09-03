Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free live streaming details here

Bangladesh will play with Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2023 encounter on Sunday at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh was defeated by Sri Lanka in their opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

Both teams are in Group B of the tournament, with Sri Lanka, the incumbent champion, leading the group.

The Asia Cup 2023 is already underway, and it is being billed as a big opportunity for nations before of the ODI World Cup.

Although thousands of cricket fans will be able to see the game live at Qaddafi Stadium, the majority of them will be watching it through TV channels and live streaming apps.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be broadcast on the South Asian country’s PTV Sports and TEN Sports stations. Tamasha, a mobile application, has signed an agreement with Ten Sports to give live streaming to its clients.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.