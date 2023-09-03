GB govt to call in army to maintain peace

In order to maintain law and order situation in the region, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army, it emerged on Saturday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the worsening law and order situation in the region, the meeting decided deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in big cities.

The huddle also decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a law concerning the maintenance of public order, in the region. Meanwhile, the GB administration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets. Heavy contingents of Rangers, scouts and law enforcers will be deployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area. The GB chief minister warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media platforms and via other sources.

The developments come after panic and unrest spread in the region following protests in Diamer’s Chilas. The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway and the Babusar Pass road for three days demanding the arrest of a religious leader from Skardu for allegedly passing controversial remarks.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Astore, Gilgit, however, they were called off after the registration of a first information report against religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini. In reaction to it, a markets and transport strike was observed in Skardu with protesters also blocking main roads, including the Juglot-Skardu road.

Subsequently, the GB government had decided to deploy the Karakoram Task Force and police personnel on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road and Babusar Top to ensure the safety of passengers and the movement of vehicles.