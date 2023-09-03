Shaheen Afridi achieves major milestone in ODI cricket

Pakistan left-arm pacer, reached the milestone of 250 international wickets during the Group A match of Asia Cup against India in Kandy on Saturday. The left-arm fast bowler’s remarkable achievement makes him the 3rd Pakistani to join the ranks of legendary Pakistani bowlers Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq.This feat also made him the 7th bowler overall to achieve this before turning 24. Shaheen’s deadly combination of pace, accuracy, and swing has made him a nightmare for batsmen worldwide. Shaheen also claimed a four-fer against India where he sent Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion. Shaheen showcased excellent bowling mastery as sent two of India’s key batters, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. Formers Indian and Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentators were also in awe of Shaheen’s spell and expressed their excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter) Determined to turn the tide in his team’s favor, Shaheen struck again, removing Virat Kohli at a crucial juncture. Kohli was dismissed only at four runs at 6.3 overs when the ball took the thick inside edge onto the pad and then onto the leg stump.