X plans to collect users’ biometric data after seeking consent

As per reports, X plans to collect biometric data along with education and employment history.

The new privacy policy will go into effect from September 29, 2023. As per the policy, the platform will seek consent from the users before collecting their biometric information.

As of now, X has not specified how they will collect this information and what they exactly mean by it. As per the reports of Bloomberg, biometrics are for premium users and will give them the option to submit their government ID and an image for verification purposes. Biometric data may be extracted from both the ID and image for matching purposes.

With the help of this biometric information, X plans to fight impersonation attempts and make the platform more secure for all.

In addition to that, the platform will also store the education and employment history of the users to recommend potential jobs, share with potential employers when applying for a job, and show more relevant advertising.