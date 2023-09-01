Nida Dar-led Pakistan clash with South Africa in first T20I today

KARACHI: Nida Dar will be aiming for a winning start as the captain of the Pakistan women’s team when her side takes on the touring South Africa women’s team in the first of the three-match T20I series starting at the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi here on Friday (today). All-rounder Nida was appointed full-time captain of the side in April this year after Bismah Maroof stepped down from the captaincy following Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. After the T20I series (September 1, 3 and 4), Pakistan and South Africa women’s sides will feature in three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 from 8 to 14 September. All six matches will be broadcast live on PTV Sports/PTV National, while in Pakistan Region, they will be live-streamed on ARY ZAP. The T20Is will begin at 7:30pm, while the ODIs will start at 3:30pm.

Also, to encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable tickets prices have been fixed for the six matches. The tickets for the matches have been put on sale from Sunday, 27 August on https://pcb.bookme.pk/. Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium’s box office. All VIP enclosures of Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad will be open for spectators. In one of the busiest international seasons for Pakistan women’s team, they are all set to play 15 ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25), 17 T20Is, and participate in the 19th Asian Games from 1 September 2023 to 29 May 2024.

On the other hand, South Africa, who are embarking on their maiden tour to Pakistan will be led by Laura Wolvaardt. She was given the reins of the touring side recently after Suné Luus led South Africa women’s team to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Both Wolvaardt and Luus visited Pakistan before when they featured in women’s exhibition matches in Rawalpindi in March this year. In the T20I format, the hosts are ranked seventh in the ICC Rankings, while South Africa are ranked fifth. On a head-to-head basis, Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 18 T20Is, three of which include matches in ICC events. Out of the 15 T20Is part of bilateral series, South Africa have won eight, while the hosts have won seven. The last time both sides featured in a T20I match was in Durban in 2021, where Pakistan defeated South Africa by eight runs on DLS.

While talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the series, captain Nida Dar said: “I am feeling really honoured to lead the Pakistan team as a full-time captain, and that too at home. The South Africa women’s side is here for the first time, so it’s going to be a great experience, and we are looking forward to the series. South Afrcia’s Laura Wolvaardt said: “I am very excited to be here again in Pakistan. I had a great time before when I was here for the exhibition match and now I am looking forward to a memorable time. It’s our first-ever tour to Pakistan. This is going to be a big series, a closely contested one.”

Pakistan T20I squad: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar