Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Bangladesh will play co-host Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 opener.

Both teams are in Group B of the tournament, with the Lankan Lions serving as the defending champion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka enters the tournament without key players who have been ruled out due to injury. As a result, Banlga Tigers will try to gain an advantage over a depleted opponent at this point.

The Asia Cup 2023 is underway, and it is being billed as a major opportunity for teams ahead of the ODI World Cup because it will be played in a 50-over format this year.

Thousands of cricket fans will be able to see the game live at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, but the vast majority will be watching it on TV channels and live streaming apps.

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.