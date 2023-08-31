Four TTP terrorists killed in Pishin operation

At least four terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit were killed on Wednesday during an operation conducted in Pishin district of Balochistan province, a Counter Terrorism Department spokesman said.

The most wanted sharpshooter of TTP namely Shakar Din alias Umar Khalid was among four terrorists killed in the intelligence-based operation.

“On a tip-off, the CTD Balochistan carried out a search operation in the refugee camp Surkhab area of Pishin district. During the exchange of firing, four TTP men were killed,”

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideouts of the outlawed terrorist’s residence. Apart from attacks on the security forces, the killed terrorists were also involved in various serious acts of terrorism. CTD Balochistan has lodged an FIR and started a search operation to arrest other members of the network.

Further probe was underway.

Meanwhile, a policeman was martyred in Quetta on Wednesday when unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was heading home, an official said. Sariab Superintendent of Police (SP) Zia Mandokheil told media that Akhtar Husain, deployed at the entrance of the Special Branch office in Sariab Mills Colony, was heading home after completing his night duty when armed men opened fire at him.

He added that the policeman embraced martyrdom on the spot and his body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta, and later to the Quetta Police Lines for funeral prayers. The SP further said that police reached the incident’s site to initiate an investigation and collected shells of a 9mm pistol. Meanwhile, police repulsed a terrorist attack on Daraban Police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police spokesman, some unknown terrorists attacked the Daraban police station with weapons and grenades. The terrorists, attacking the police station from backside, opened indiscriminate firing at the police station which continued for around three hours.

The police retaliated the firing of the terrorists. After which, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene due to darkness. No loss of life was reported in the attack. The police started a search operation in the area after the fire exchange was stopped.