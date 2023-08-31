CJCSC holds talks with Tajik president during official visit

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, currently on an official visit to Tajikistan, engaged in diplomatic discussions with President Emomali Rahmon and other key officials, the military said. The visit seeks to foster cooperation and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan, with a particular emphasis on matters of mutual interest, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday. General Mirza’s official visit was marked by a significant meeting with President Emomali Rahmon, revered as the ‘Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation’. The meeting reflects the commitment of both countries to bolster their diplomatic and defence ties for regional stability and security. The media arm of Pakistan’s military reported that General Mirza’s visit also encompassed separate dialogues with various government and military officials. These meetings served as platforms for comprehensive discussions on issues that hold shared significance for Pakistan and Tajikistan.