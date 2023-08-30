Govt takes steps to curtail incident of lewed dances

The Punjab government has announced a significant step to curtail indecent and lewd dance performances masquerading as stage plays. Amir Mir, the Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, has issued directives to revise pertinent laws, including the 1876 Dramatic Performance Act. In accordance with Amir Mir’s guidance, a 7-member committee, led by the Executive Director of the Punjab Council of Arts, has been established. This committee will propose revisions within 7 days, modernizing laws that have stood for 150 years.

Amir Mir stated that the proposed amendments will undergo approval in the forthcoming Punjab Cabinet meeting. A comprehensive prohibition on dance performances in stage plays is on the table. The proposed changes to various laws, including the Dramatic Performance Act, intend to safeguard the essence of theater. Elaborating on this, Amir Mir highlighted that Section 15 of the Punjab Council of Arts Act, 1975 empowers the Council to establish rules and regulations ensuring the effective execution of all provisions within the Act. The proliferation of inappropriate dance performances in stage plays has been driving society toward moral decay. Government intervention became imperative to shield the youth from ruin and rekindle authentic theater. Amir Mir emphasized that the stringent measures pertaining to stage plays and theaters are imperative to safeguard our culture and performing arts. This move has garnered support from genuine artists, as it purges obscenity from theaters. Consequently, theaters will operate within the boundaries of dignity and morality. The government is steadfast in its resolve, and unwavering against any form of coercion.