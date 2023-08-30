Foolproof security of Chinese working on all sensitive projects top priority. IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on all sensitive projects, including CPEC and Non-CPEC, is the first priority; therefore, strong measures should be taken for the security of all foreign citizens, experts, and investors. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that regular inspection of foolproof security arrangements in offices, working sites, and residences should also be done.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the SPU personnel to deploy in the local districts or the nearest districts. IG Punjab said that a system should be devised for promotion in which all the SOPs for promotion from constable to inspector should be available. IG Punjab directed that the SPU personnel should do their duty honestly and leave no stone unturned in providing security and a peaceful environment to the foreign nationals. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security of foreign nationals at the Special Protection Unit headquarters in Manawan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited SPU Headquarters in Manawan and chaired an important meeting on the security of foreign nationals. DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DIG IT Ahsan Younis, including senior officers, participated in the meeting. DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema gave a briefing regarding foreigners security and control room working. During the meeting, IG Punjab reviewed the security arrangements of sensitive places, including Chinese, American, and Iranian consulate offices.

Inspector General of Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a major step regarding the training courses of probationar officers, under which the duration of the courses has been reduced. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued a notification to amend the course of promotion for probationar ASIs and Sub-inspectors.

According to the details, the duration of the A, B, and C courses has been reduced to one month, while the duration of the D course has been reduced to six months. Officers recruited as direct upper subordinates will be confirmed after completing a probationar period of three years. The direct sub-inspector recruits under the P-cadet quota will not have to repeat the training and A, B, C, and D courses.

These officers will be given refresher courses of two and a half months in police stations as sub-inspectors; they will spend three years as probationers. ASIs who have not completed their practical training will complete their practical training upon being recruited as sub-inspectors. IG Punjab issued a notification amending the police rules and sent it to all the officers.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken a good step for the welfare of retired police personnel. According to the details, a special tab has been added to the Punjab Police (HRMIS) App for retired police officers. Retired police officers can use the online forum to solve other professional problems, including pension. Retired police personnel will not have to visit offices to solve their problems; with this initiative, the problems of retired police personnel will be dealt with on a priority basis.