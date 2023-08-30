Do you know black coffee can be bad for you?

Do you know, with various health and nutritional benefits, black coffee can also be harmful to your body. From weight loss to anti-depressant properties and being rich in antioxidants, while everyone is aware of the countless proven health benefits of having black coffee, do you know, that it can also have adverse effects on the human body? Yes, you read that right!

Due to being rich in caffeine and acid, having an excessive amount of black coffee in a day can lead to stomach issues and acidity, which can further result in cramps and abdominal spasms.

Moreover, having too much caffeine during the day can also mess up your sleep routine and increase anxiety, hence it is recommended, to avoid the consumption a few hours before bedtime.

Furthermore, no-sugar, no-milk coffee can also result in dehydration in the body which can lead to skin issues including acne and dark circles. To counter that, it is recommended to increase the water intake while having black coffee in your daily diet.

It is also suggested not to go beyond two cups of black coffee in a day to continue achieving the nutritional benefits of the caffeinated beverage and rather avoid the side effects.