Super Blue Moon 2023 – Here’s how and when to see it

When a supermoon and a blue moon both occur at once, it is known as a superblue moon. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, a rare phenomenon causes it to appear larger and brighter in the sky.

The Blue Moon of 2023 is expected to be bigger and brighter than earlier celestial occurrences. Super Blue Moons won’t happen again in this decade, but they will happen again in August 2032, so astronomers are eager to see them.

The supermoon will appear larger than usual and will be located about 3,57,344 kilometres from Earth. The blue moon, which occurs when there are two full moons at once, has nothing to do with the colour of the moon.

To see the full moon at its best, one should observe it shortly after sunset during the hours of dusk. At around 8:37 p.m. EDT on August 30, the Super Blue Moon will be visible.

The size difference would not be noticeable to the unaided eye, despite being visible to the naked eye. The Super Blue Moon may be easier to see with binoculars.

Given that the average moon phase lasts about 29.5 days, a year typically has 12 lunar cycles, lasting a total of 354 days. This suggests that every 2.5 years, there is an extra 13th full moon in a given year.