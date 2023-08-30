Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live streaming details here

For the first time in any format, Pakistan will face Nepal in the Asia Cup opener today (Wednesday).

The Asia Cup 2023 is underway and is being viewed as a significant opportunity for teams ahead of the ODI World Cup, as this year’s Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format. It will also put their preparations and strength to the test for the longest format of cricket, as bowlers are used to delivering four overs in a T20 match but must bowl ten overs in the ODI format.

Pakistani cricket fans will be able to see the game live at Multan Stadium, but hundreds of thousands more will watch it on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.