Pakistan to face Nepal as Asia Cup rolls into action today

Co-host Pakistan, the top ODI team, will be looking to win the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup campaign, as the Men in Green take on Nepal in the event’s opening match today on Wednesday.

Team Green features some of the top-ranked ODI players, with skipper Babar Azam leading the way in the ODI Batter rankings, and the first game of the tournament is expected to be a one-sided affair against underdog Nepal.

The international event will kick off today with a thrilling opening ceremony featuring pop singers Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung, followed by the Men in Green taking on Nepal in Group-A action at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The hosts have already named their squads for today’s game against Nepal in their inaugural match.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on the eve of the Asia Cup that he is looking forward to playing in front of the raucous Multan crowd. He congratulated Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup and hoped that participation would boost sports in the country.

Meanwhile, Babar XI is going into the Asia Cup with a positive attitude after topping the ODI team rankings with a whitewash over Afghanistan.

Following today’s opener, the Men in Green will travel to Sri Lanka to face India in the second Group-A match tomorrow. On September 4, the island nation will host the third and final group match between India and Nepal.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf