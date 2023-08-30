Cypher case hearing in Attock Jail today

The hearing of the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under the Official Secrets Act is scheduled to be held on August 30 (today) in a specially convened court within the premises of Attock Jail. Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, who is overseeing the cypher case, will preside over the proceedings within the confines of the prison. The move comes after the Law Ministry gave its approval for the hearing to be conducted within the jail premises. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that they do not object to conducting the trial of PTI chief within the premises of Attock Jail. The Interior Ministry, expressing concerns regarding the safety of all parties involved, penned a letter detailing the security apprehensions that have contributed to this move. Earlier in the day, the special court established to prosecute cases under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, wrote to the superintendent of the Attock jail directing him to keep Imran in “judicial lockup and produce him on 30.08.2023 before this court”. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the PTI chief’s sentence in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release.