Verdict a ‘murder of justice’: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday reacted to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s Toshakhana sentence had been suspended. Expressing his thoughts, Mr Hamdullah said, “Why did Bushra Bibi hold a meeting with the key personality from the Islamic country in Islamabad Now for whom is Bushra Bibi seeking NRO from the friendly Islamic country” “I would like to tell the entire nation that the PTI chief is now requesting to go abroad. Bushra Bibi had told the key personality [from a friendly country] that the PTI chief is ready to leave the country,” asserted Mr Hamdullah. Zahid Khan, a senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) which was part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, termed the IHC verdict as “murder of justice”. Slamming the IHC verdict, suspending the sentence of Imran Khan’s verdict, Zahid said, “Why humanity does not wake up in the heart in other cases?” He added that Khan had stolen and there was concrete proof of the “theft”, yet he was being given special treatment. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan reacted to the IHC verdict by saying that the IHC chief justice has “won the hearts” of the PTI chairman and party workers.

“We hope that now Justice Aamer Farooq will not become a victim of bad language from the PTI chairman and his workers.”

He further said that Khan and his party workers will now remain indebted to the judge.

“[We hope] that the PTI chairman and workers will be in the favour of Justice Aamir Farooq. After [his verdict today], he will be declared a good and honest judge for the PTI,” he remarked. Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the court order in the Toshakhana case is a routine one. The attitude that the PTI maintained is highly condemnable, and suggested the judiciary take notice of the attitude. He alleged that Imran Khan accumulated wealth through corruption, adding that there is a case of Toshakhana theft also against the PTI chief. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Senator Kamran Murtaza said the courts’ decisions in favour of someone is sad. PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his views should not be considered the party’s position. He backed Shehbaz Sharif’s opinion on the matter, saying the judges’ observations spoke well of what the verdict would be. The judge’s likes and dislikes are very clear before the masses.