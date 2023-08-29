Fiza opens up on traumatic incident at Mangla Dam

Actor-host Fiza Ali opened up on a recent traumatic incident when she was stranded near Mangla Dam with her daughter Faraal.

In her latest appearance on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Fiza Ali spoke about an incident that took place last week, when she along with her daughter Faraal and filming crew was travelling to Mangla Dam for a song shoot.

She shared that after reaching the location, the team took a boat ride to Ramkot Fort where they were to shoot the video.

The celebrity revealed that they were supposed to wrap up the shoot and leave the place before evening, but the process got delayed and they were returning after 6pm on the day when a storm struck. It was then that the boat carrying the mother-daughter duo with some of the other crew members lost control and they were stranded for four-five hours.

Ali recalled that it was an extremely distressing situation for everyone including herself as her daughter became unconscious and she was constantly praying for survival. “I was most worried for people who were back at the venue because God forbid if something had happened to them and I reached home safely, this would have been the guilt of a lifetime,” said the actor remembering the disturbing visuals. “We were sure that ‘we are not getting home’ and even recorded our last wishes,” she concluded.