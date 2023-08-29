Aamir Khan will be seen again with Rajkumar Santoshi

Along with this, the actor will work once more with director Rajkumar Santoshi, 30 years after the release of the classic movie Andaz Apna Apna.

Following a break following the release of “Laal Singh Chaddha,” Aamir Khan is getting ready for his upcoming film project. The movie, in which Aamir Khan will also play the lead part, would reportedly get financial support from his production company.

The movie’s 2024 Christmas release date has been set. Aamir Khan will once again work with director Rajkumar Santoshi, according to the thrilling report. As their legendary comedy picture “Andaz Apna Apna” was released 30 years ago, this reunion represents an important turning point.

The collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi has long been in the planning stages and it is currently in pre-production. Fans of the actor and the director can expect their much awaited cooperation.

In “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, Aamir Khan made his final appearance on a major motion picture screen.

In addition to his acting obligations, Aamir Khan is also actively involved in film production. His Hindi remake of the Spanish-language movie “Campeones,” starring Farhan Akhtar, is now under production.