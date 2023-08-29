Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were seen enjoying a date night together on Monday. The couple dined at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Gerber, 21, appeared to be at ease as she held her boyfriend’s hand. She was clothed in a brown vest top with a partially zippered front and black loose leggings.

Gerber complemented her look with a green handbag, black flats, and silver earrings. Her hair was done in loose curls with a center part. During their outing, the couple appeared to be spending quality time together.

Butler, best known for his depiction of Elvis Presley in the film Elvis, was photographed on their date night sporting a black leather jacket, matching pants, and boots. He also wore a black Das Klown T-shirt with a tastefully disheveled hairstyle.

When the couple was observed spending time together in Los Angeles in December 2021, their romantic relationship was first disclosed. They’ve been sighted together several times since then.

“She seems really happy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.”

In March of the following year, Butler and Gerber made their red-carpet debut as a couple in Los Angeles at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party.

Butler opted for a classic loose black suit, while Gerber dazzled in a shimmering gold crop top paired with a high-waisted green-and-red skirt.